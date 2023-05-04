The Thursday Politics Thread Says Good Riddance!

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Membersof the GOP are privately cheering for Tucker Carlson’s ouster. Several lawmakers, speaking on anonymity of course, have rejoiced as the pressure that had been put on them has been taken off. Like Ukraine for instance. Tucker’s staunch opposition to support of Ukraine would have him calling out politicians by name on his show. With Carlson gone, politicians more commonly seen as Defense Hawks are more able to advocate for those positions. Even Kevin McCarthy, feckless cur that he is, gave his full-throated support to Ukraine speaking to journalists in Israel after he had previously opposed giving a “Blank Check” to Ukraine.

Indeed, many House Republicans have slammed the talk show host for his aggressively Pro-Russian and Pro-Putin rhetoric. Again, privately. These Republicans are aware that he’s carrying water for Russia and that Russia has been quite happy about that arrangement. “Well no one is more unhappy about Tucker’s departure than the Russians,” one Republican said. Although the group remains fairly cynical about the situation, with one adding that while it’s nice for the moment, someone else will likely pick up where he left off.

And that last person is right, someone else will come along. It could be Jesse Watters, it could be Gutfeld(!), it could be some privileged dink in a bowtie eating a hot dog writing articles for the website. The guy does not matter. Tucker Carlson got his sweet primetime gig after Bill O’Reilly was fired. The O’Reilly Factor was the biggest news show on Fox but it got canned because, hey, Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment lawsuits were costing Rupert Murdoch money. Fox News will always find some guy willing to throw red meat to the base and get rid of them when they become too expensive, or put too much pressure on the wrong people. Until Fox News goes under, there will always be another.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

