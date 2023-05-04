May 4th BirthDay Thread

Today is my 52nd birthday! To celebrate, here is my utterly self-indulgent list of 52 favorite movies (released during my lifetime) that you’re going to have to read. Or at least scroll past.

I feel lucky to have found this community 6-ish years ago. Stay classy, Austin Freaks.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

The Godfather (1972)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1974)

The Godfather Part 2 (1974)

Chinatown (1974)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

All the President’s Men (1976)

Star Wars (1977)

The Shining (1980)

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Airplane! (1980)

Das Boot (1981)

The Thing (1982)

Poltergeist (1982)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Back To The Future (1985)

Brazil (1985)

Aliens (1986)

Robocop (1987)

Evil Dead 2 (1987)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Miller’s Crossing (1990)

Goodfellas (1990)

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Dead Alive (1992)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Waiting For Guffman (1996)

Sling Blade (1996)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Jackie Brown (1997)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Election (1999)

Memento (2000)

The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Before Sunset (2004)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Let The Right One In (2008)

Wall-E (2008)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

A Serious Man (2009)

The Social Network (2010)

The Master (2012)

Under the Skin (2013)

Ex Machina (2014)

The Witch (2015)

