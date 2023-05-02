May 2023 TV Preview – Streaming

Hulu

Class of ’09

The series follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, Rosalind Eleazar

Premieres May 10th

La Chica Invisible

Seventeen-year-old Aurora has been murdered at the high school during Cárdena’s local festivities. Two investigations are opened in parallel, an official one by Civil Guard lieutenant Miguel Ángel and an informal one by his daughter Julia, the victim’s classmate. Father and daughter will start to put the puzzle together and embark on a journey full of enigmas, clues and traps.

Starring: Daniel Grao, Zoe Stein, Rebeca Matellan, Pablo Gómez-Pando, Javier Córdoba, Marta Vallés, Hugo Weizel

Premieres May 16th

The Clearing

The Clearing is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller In The Clearing by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world. Filmed across Victoria, “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.

Starring: Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce, Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles-Smith, Kate Mulvany, Julia Savage

Premieres May 24th

Disney+

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

This four part docu-series will take viewers on a journey around the world spotlighting how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born.

Premieres May 2nd

The Muppets Mayhem

The Muppets Mayhem follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

Starring: Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, The Electric Mayhem Band

Premieres May 10th

American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Starring: Ben Wang, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor, Stephanie Hsu, Ronny Chieng, Poppy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, James Hong, Leonard Wu, Rosalie Chiang

Quick Thoughts: I’ll spare you the story about that time Hawaii 5-0 made me hyperventilate because there were so many “hey it’s that guy” Asian guest stars on one episode but we are very excited for this.

Also my mom’s old assistant once did the English dubbing for some version of Journey to the West once so it’s nice to see The Monkey King again. May you be much more cheerful than Daniel Wu’s character in Into the Badlands…what a sad post-apocalyptic Wuxia man was he.

Premieres May 24th

Apple TV+

Silo

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. The series follows Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins

Quick Thoughts: I wasn’t gonna watch it but then I found out that this is made by Graham Yost, who wrote Speed, created Justified and worked on stuff like Band of Brothers and The Americans.

…fuck. There’s too much tv and now I gotta watch the tutorial levels of Fallout 3 but in a silo?

Premieres May 5th

City on Fire

In City on Fire, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Starring: Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, John Cameron Mitchell

Quick Thoughts: This sounds a lot like that Freeform show but with no ghosts and no Emily Gilmore.

Premieres May 12th

High Desert

High Desert follows Peggy, an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Starring: Patricia Arquette, Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell

Premieres May 17th

Platonic

Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming – and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

Starring: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, Andrew Lopez

Premieres May 24th

HBO Max

Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai

Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 Gremlins film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter – and sometimes battle – colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

Starring: Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Zach Galligan, Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, Bowen Yang

Premieres May 23rd

SmartLess: On the Road

Hop on the road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as they take us on an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the sold-out live tour of their wildly successful podcast, SmartLess. Traveling from city to city all over the country, the trio is joined by celebrities such as Conan O’Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Letterman, and other surprise guests.

Premieres May 23rd

Peacock

Bupkis

Bupkis, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

Starring: Pete Davidson, Edie Falco. Joe Pesci, La La Anthony, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Chase Sui Wonders

Quick Thoughts: How did they get Joe Pesci on this show? Don’t tell us. It’ll be one of those great tv mysteries like “what the hell happened on the set of The Good Wife?” and “Why the hell are we spending so much time with Prince Phillip on The Crown?”

Premieres May 4th

Paramount+

The Family Stallone

After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

Premieres May 17th

Freevee

Casa Grande

A bilingual limited series that follows the tales of California’s hardworking, often undocumented migrant workforce, as well as the wealthy landowners in Northern California.

Starring: John Pyper-Ferguson, Christina Moore, Madison Lawlor, Karen Bethzabe, Javier Bolaños, Raquel Dominguez, James Marsters, Kate Mansi, Daniel Edward Mora, Loren Escandon, Ali Afshar

Premieres May 1st

Primo

The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy, inspired by Shea Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, TX, follows Rafa Gonzales, a wide-eyed 16-year-old being raised by his clever mother, Drea, and his five overbearing uncles (Rollie, Mike, Ryan, Jay, and Mondo) as they live their lives on the southside of San Antonio. Rafa is at an inflection point, as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a real chance to become the first person in his family to go to college. Over the course of the series, the group – Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends, and crush – will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not.

Starring: Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Johnny Rey Diaz, Christina Vidal, Henri Esteve, Martin Martinez, Jonathan Medina, Carlos Santos, Nigel Siwabessy, Efrain Villa, Stakiah Lynn Washington

Premieres May 19th

Netflix

The Tailor

The Tailor depicts the story of Peyami, a young and famous tailor who inherited talent and successful business from his grandfather. With the death of his grandfather, Peyami brings his biggest secret, mentally ill father, to the core of his life in Istanbul and now has to take care of him without a soul finding out the truth. Esvet, running away from an abusive relationship finds herself in the middle of this secrecy, with her own mystery.

Starring: Çağatay Ulusoy, Olgun Şimşek, Salih Bademci, Şifanur Gül

Premieres May 2nd

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel.

Starring: India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmel, Michell Fairley, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, Hugh Sachs

Premieres May 4th

Sanctuary

Pushed to the brink, delinquent Kiyoshi Oze takes on the world of sumo as a wrestler under the name “Enno” in this bold and intense human drama. While sumo is known across the globe as a part of traditional Japanese culture and a religious ritual passed down for over 1,500 years, the world of this sport remains veiled in secrecy. The “dohyo,” the ring where the sumo matches are fought, is truly a “sanctuary” built on the foundation of this unusual world. Unmotivated to train, often skipping practice and defying his more experienced seniors, Oze is branded as a hopeless case, but he gradually delves deeper into the world of sumo. This human drama depicts Oze and the young people surrounding the world of sumo as they struggle to find their way in life, including Shimizu, who loves the sport but is not blessed with an ideal physique, and Kunishima, a newspaper reporter who gets relegated to covering sumo. This tale of spirited young people fighting for an improbable victory in the depths of despair while at the mercy of the “sanctuary” is about to begin.

Starring: Wataru Ichinose, Shota Sometani, Shioli Kutsuna

Premieres May 4th

Jewish Matchmaking

When Jewish singles are ready to get serious, they call on Aleeza Ben Shalom to find their perfect romantic match from across the US and Israel.

Premieres May 4th

Black Knight

In a dystopian 2071 devastated by air pollution, a refugee fights to join the ranks of the powerful delivery men for access to food and survival.

Starring: Kim woo-bin, E Som, Kang you-seok

Premieres May 12th

Mulligan

After Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It’s an opportunity to learn from humanity’s past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one.

Starring: Nat Faxon, Chrissy Teigen, Tina Fey, Sam Richardson, Dana Carvey, Phil LaMarr, Daniel Radcliffe, Ayo Edebiri, Ronny Chieng, Kevin Michael Richardson

Premieres May 13th

XO, Kitty

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Starring: Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, Yunjin Kim, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, Michael K Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo, Théo Augier, Regan Aliyah

Premieres May 18th

Mute

Sergio hasn’t spoken since the day he murdered his parents. Six years later, a teen girl may be the key to revealing the whole story.

Starring: Arón Piper, Almudena Amor, Cristina Kovani, Manu Ríos

Premieres May 19th

FUBAR

A CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret and is forced back into the field for one last job.

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel

Premieres May 25th

