Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 11 of 16)

Part 10 Results

beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Cyber True Color [kors k vs Sota Fujimori] 5 6 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Waltz of the Bubbles
Celeste in love with a ghost – Golden Ridge (Golden Feather Mix) 7 4 Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Lacrima Crisis
Gravity Rush 2 Koroki Shippuu [Kōhei Tanaka] 4 5 Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Price Of Doing Business (Iron Whale)
Paradise Killer Paradise Killer (Stay Forever) [Barry “Epoch” Topping, Singer: Fiona Lynch] 7 2 Wattam Spring Jive
NieR:Automata Emil’s Shop [Kuniyuki Takahashi and Kakeru Ishihama, Vocals: Julie Ann Taylor] 4 8 Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Glessing Way!
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Mothiva’s Grand Stand! 6 6* Hades God of the Dead [Darren Korb]
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Marrionette, Marrionette 5* 5 Blaster Master Zero 2 Fates Forged Together
Style Savvy: Styling Star Girls be ambitious (JP) [Cube Juice, Kazuaki Yamashita; Singer: Anna] 4 7 Monument Valley 2 Impossible Worlds
Arcalast Into the Abyss~ Battle of Arca [Yuzo Koshiro] 5 5* Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers On Our Fates Alight
Cuphead Botanic Panic 4 7 Touken Ranbu Nikkari Aoe
Crystar Anamnesis 4 7 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 444
Grandia HD Delightful Adventure 6 5 Sayonara Wild Hearts Transonic Gravity
Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country Battle!! 4 7 Touhou Luna Nights Lunar Clock ~ Luna Dial (Stage 1)
Trails of Cold Steel IV Over Ten Millions of Nights 4 5 Sonic Forces Boss (vs. Infinite)
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Ever-Sharp Blade 7 4 Dragon Quest XI Ole! Sylvando!
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Receive and Turn You [The Hyperactive] 3 8 Style Savvy: Styling Star Ring! Dong! Dang! (JP) [Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

This round will end on Wednesday, May 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific