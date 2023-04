This thread is based on a subthread that took place in the Open Thread yesterday, and is the brainchild of The Avocado’s very own Prighlofone. Here’s how to play, in Prigh’s own words:

Come up with situations in life that are good or bad and give them proper “Good Place” points. For example:

Masturbate on your grandmother’s birthday: -24.22

Refer to yourself as a “stan” of something or someone: -81.19

That’s it! So have at it, and have fun!

