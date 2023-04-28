DUNC Part 2
Open Threads

The DUNC Part 2 Day Thread (April 28, 2023)

Dune Part One was released back in 2021 and you know what? I don’t want to wait until the end of the year for Part Two. I want it NOW! Gimme Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV!

Christopher Walken

Have a great day and take care of yourselves, everyone!