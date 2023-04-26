Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 26, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! It’s been a minute since I dedicated a thread to Kenshi Yonezu, so today I’m featuring his latest single, “LADY”. Once again, he has created a perfect song. How does he do it? Seriously, how? I’ve been walking around for weeks humming this song to myself because it is just so catchy, and it really puts a spring in your step. The music video, released two weeks ago, somehow perfectly captures the experience of listening to the song. If, after my constant promotion, you still haven’t given Kenshi Yonezu a listen, please start with this song, today! Yes, right now!

If you liked that, and you want to hear more, just ask and I will happily share more of my favorites with you!

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

