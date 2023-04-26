The LV-426 Day Thread (April 26, 2023)

Happy Alien Day, everyone! LV-426 is one of the three known moons of the gas giant Calpamos, located in the Zeta2 Reticuli system. It was named Acheron by the colonists who settled there, “Shake ‘n’ Bakers” who set up giant, completely automated processors to make the almost primordial atmosphere breathable. The process takes decades. Before that it was basically a rock, with no indigenous life.

Sunrise on Acheron

Have a super day and take care of yourselves, Avocados!

