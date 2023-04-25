Director Profile: Steven Soderbergh

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Steven Soderbergh.

Highly recommended: sex, lies, and videotape, Schizopolis, Out of Sight, Traffic

Recommended: King of the Hill, The Underneath, The Limey, Ocean’s Eleven, Solaris, Bubble, Che, And Everything Is Going Fine, Contagion, Haywire, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, No Sudden Move, Kimi

Worth a look: Gray’s Anatomy, Ocean’s Thirteen, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant!, Magic Mike, Let Them All Talk

Approach with caution: Erin Brokovich

Not recommended: Ocean’s Twelve, The Laundromat

Next week’s director is… Sergio Leone!

