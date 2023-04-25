Director Profile: Steven Soderbergh

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Steven Soderbergh.
Highly recommended: sex, lies, and videotape, Schizopolis, Out of Sight, Traffic
Recommended: King of the Hill, The Underneath, The Limey, Ocean’s Eleven, Solaris, Bubble, Che, And Everything Is Going Fine, Contagion, Haywire, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, No Sudden Move, Kimi
Worth a look: Gray’s Anatomy, Ocean’s Thirteen, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant!, Magic Mike, Let Them All Talk
Approach with caution: Erin Brokovich
Not recommended: Ocean’s Twelve, The Laundromat
Next week’s director is… Sergio Leone!