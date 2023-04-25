Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)

Part 5 Results

Spoiler Cuphead High Sea Hi-Jinx 7 6 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Roaming the Wastes (Mor Ardain Day) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Kakariko Village – Day 3 9 beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage グラナダの風 [BEMANI/Tomoaki Hirono] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Bibliotheca Ex Machina [Michiru Yamane] 4 8 Kentucky Route Zero Weird Vector Persona 5 Strikers Daredevil [Gota Masuoka /w Lyn vocals] 6* 6 beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Beat Juggling Mix [Hommarju] A Hat in Time Trainwreck of Electro Swing 6 7 Bugsnax It’s Bugsnax! [Kero Kero Bonito] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(ISOLEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] 7 5 Outer Wilds Timber Hearth Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Howl 11 3 Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hell House [Arr. Kengo Tokusashi & Mitsuto Suzuki] Crystar Thelema Room 8 3 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsa Myma – Day Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Hidden By Night (The Lich Yard) 10 2 Night in the Woods Ol Pickaxe Paper Mario: The Origami King Red Streamer Battle 7 6 Mad Rat Dead Mad Rat, Alive? DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Curiosity Backup 7 5 Umurangi Generation Macro Costa Del Dolphin Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Airbuster [Arr. Tadayoshi Makino] 5 9 A Hat in Time The Battle of Award 42 Minit Sabasaba Desert 8 3 Panzer Paladin Scotland Pokken Tournament DX Mystery Carnival 5 8 Into the Breach A.C.I.D. NieR:Automata Amusement Park [Keigo Hoashi] 7 6 OMORI BREADY STEADY GO Cuphead Dramatic Fanatic 6 6* Crystal Crisis Quote Theme [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, April 26th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...