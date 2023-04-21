Job Rants Thread – 4/21/2023 – Coming Down

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

How goes it, everyone? Hope y’all’s general efficiency didn’t take too much of a hit from yesterday. (and, for those of you who do not participate in such things, I hope you had just a terrific Thursday) Mine certainly didn’t, but that’s not saying much. Not to mention that I wouldn’t have been partaking, anyway, due to my financial situation.

I won’t lie, though; I certainly could have used something, Hell, even an edible, for my back.issues. Don’t get me wrong; it’s a lot better than it was, last week. I just don’t heal as fast as I used to, is all. This is one of those times where I can accede that, maybe it is better that I’m not traveling as much, these days. Those daily commutes on Boston pavements did my spine no favors.

But yeah; hope everyone’s powering through today. The days are long, the rewards uneven, but at least they have an endpoint. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going celebrate today with my new favorite recreational drug: Tylenol in the 500 mg form.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: It’s becoming legal in more and more places.

