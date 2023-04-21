Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 4 of 16)

Part 3 Results

Spoiler Trails of Cold Steel IV Intuition and Insight 6 8 Sonic Mania Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix) Kirby Fighters 2 Jambastion Entrance (Prayer Song to God ver. 2) 7 6 A3! Kiteretsu Poemer [Ooishi Masayoshi; Singer: Toshiyuki Toyonaga] Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Sunder The Night 7 6 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsa Myma – Night Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Divine Bloodlines 5 7 OMORI Ethereal CD (Snow Forest – A Single Flower Blooms) Hades The Bloodless 6 9 Trails of Cold Steel III Lift-Off! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pasta 9 5 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Siren’s Song Splatoon 2 Riptide Rupture [Ink Theory] 4 8 Tekken 7 Infinite Azure – Round 1 (Moonsiders 1st) NieR:Automata Birth of a Wish [Keiichi Okabe] 6 7 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (VALINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] VirtuaVerse Xenon [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 7* 7 Gris Gris Pt. 1 Wandersong Moonscape 5 8 Tetris Effect Look Up Wattam A Long Time: The Six Years 6 7 VirtuaVerse My Lorraine 500 [MASTER BOOT RECORD] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Simon Belmont Theme [The Arcade] 8 4 Team Sonic Racing Sand Road NieR:Automata Pascal [Keiichi Okabe] 6* 6 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Sword Search on Koholint Island beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS 童話回廊 [DJ TOTTO] 7 4 This Is the Police 2 Värdelös Paper Mario: The Origami King Battle With King Olly 7 4 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tantal – Night Blue Reflection Sayonara -Ame no Minaka Nushi- 6 5 The Messenger: Picnic Panic Wingding (Outro) [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Monday, April 24th at 9:00AM Pacific

