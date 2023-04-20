Comic Book Chat – Vile Vampires and Bloodsuckers from Beyond

I was rewatching The Lost Boys over the weekend when I thought of today’s Comic Book Chat.

I have been recently re-reading American Vampire through Hoopla so I can read American Vampire 1976.

I have had bats on the brain all month thanks to the hype for Renfield.

What is your favorite comic series featuring vampires?

Short and simple and to the point today.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat and be sure to check out the Weekly Comics Thread and The Iron Age Podcast.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...