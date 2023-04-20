Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)

Part 2 Results

Spoiler Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Heavy Hands 8 5 STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Face Off [Motoi Sakuraba] NieR:Automata the End of YoRHa [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: YoRHa] 6* 6 A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal Mustache Girl EX The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Main Theme 9 3 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Argentum Trade Guild – Day Ori and the Will of the Wisps In Wonderment of Winter 8 4 Rime The Song of the Sea DQ DQ 0 5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gang-Plank Galleon NieR:Automata Peaceful Sleep [Keiichi Okabe] 9 3 Unravel Two Start Anew beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage Xlø [sasakure.UK] 6 5 CrossCode Raid A Hat in Time Peace and Tranquility 6* 6 Ori and the Will of the Wisps Sanctuary in the Glades Cuphead Floral Fury 9 3 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Geomijul Encounter Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Read ‘Em and Weep 4 7 Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Urban Uprise Hollow Knight False Knight 5 6 Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Theme of Zero Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Climax Reasoning V3 [Masafumi Takada] 1 10 No Straight Roads The City Streets (Posh Version) [Funk Fiction] Kunai Artificial Desert 5* 5 Octahedron Chipzel – Valor Genshin Impact Chasing the Torrents [Yu-Peng Chen] 3 7 Door Kickers: Action Squad Training Day (Montage) Risk of Rain 2 …con lentitud poderosa 2 8 Terraria Calamity Mod Outcast of the Sulphurous Seas (Theme of the Aquatic Scourge) Sonic Mania Skyway Octane (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 ST Mix) 5 6 Paper Mario: The Origami King Exploring the Great Sea [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Friday, April 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...