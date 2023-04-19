WW 205: Love is Werewolf – Day 1

You are a student of the prestigious Shuchiin Academy, a school exclusively for the rich, noble, and/or academically elite. While you’re hoping you’ll live up to the high standards of the academy, you’ve also heard some rather strange rumors about what’s going on in the school around you. Supposedly some top students – even Student Council Members — are getting into messy love entanglement. But they’re so dignified – surely they’re not going to do anything beneath them. Well, at least they have a love life… But there’s another even odder story going around – that those demented members of the Table Top Gaming Club are working on a new game, one that will pull the entire school into its deadly design. I don’t have time to get involved with that… I have all this homework.

Players 1. Side 2. Sic 3. Moo 4. Raven 5. Malthusc 6. Otakunomike 7. Wasp 8. Eleanor 9. Hoho 10. Jam 11. Cork 12. Goat 13. Abby 14. Copy 15. DourifLeMoko 16. Queequeeg 17. Nuka 18. Josephus 19. MSD [collapse]

NOTE: You’ll note Roles slightly altered from what was stated in the Sign-Up post, due to game adjustment.

Roles TOWN – 10 PLAYERS 5 Vanilla Town 5 Rolled Town Chika Fujiwara (Love Detective) – Chika is on the hunt for the latest love gossip on her fellow students

– Chika is on the hunt for the latest love gossip on her fellow students Ai Hayasaka (Spy Maid) – Hayasaka has more than one skill in her bag of tricks

– Hayasaka has more than one skill in her bag of tricks Miko Iino (Public Morals Committee Enforcer) – Miko is on the lookout to break-up those behaving INappropriately on school grounds.

– Miko is on the lookout to break-up those behaving INappropriately on school grounds. Kobachi Osaragi (Public Morals Committee Officer) – Osaragi will meet her club duties by sending students to detention.

– Osaragi will meet her club duties by sending students to detention. Kei Shirogane (Little Sibling) – Ready to step up in another’s place, if needed. WOLVES – 4 PLAYERS The Academy’s eccentric Tabletop Gaming Club has decided to liven school spirit by designing a deadly school-wide game of Werewolf. And they get to play the part of the Wolves themselves. LOVERS – 5 In this game, Lovers are independent trying to survive to the conclusion of the game (when all Wolves have been killed or Wolves outnumber other remaining players) while still in a relationship. Once formed, Couples get shared chats, and will die together when either is killed. Each Lover has unique traits to their role and who they can couple with. Kaguya Shinomiya – The Icy Lover

Miyuki Shirogane – The Over-Achieving Lover

Yu Ishigami – The Dejected Lover

Nagisa Kashiwagi – The Basic Lover

Maki Shijo – The Tragic Lover [collapse]

Rules Typical werewolf rules apply. A day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Game concludes when all Wolves eliminated, or Wolves outnumber remaining players. DO NOT QUOTE from any private discord chat. Do not edit comments Aim to participate with at least 3 posts per day Roleplaying not required but encouraged (and it’s okay with me if you RP happens to overlap with a role in the game) Non-Required Daily events to be expected, with potentially valuable rewards. [collapse]

Twilight will be at 12PM CST on Friday, April 21st.

