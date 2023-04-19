Sunset With the Sleeping Lady Night Thread

Mount Susitna — called Dghelishla or “Little Mountain” in the Dena’ina language — is a large, glacially-created rock formation located to the west of Anchorage, Alaska. Its colloquial name is “The Sleeping Lady” in reference to its appearance being thought to resemble a woman laying down, head and long hair to the south (left in the header image).

The origin of this nickname and the legend(s) that go along with are referenced on the Wikipedia page, but not with great clarity as to where precisely it all began. At least not from what I can tell, without researching further.

Here is a daytime photo for some morning energy if the world is waking up where you are:

credit: Chitrapa / Wikimedia Commons

(It should probably be noted that there was a social media hoax a few years ago in which an unrelated piece of digital artwork was alleged to show the mountain from above. A bit absurd in that the image is clearly an intentionally-human form; there is a Snopes article which I link here mostly because it features a knockout-gorgeous photo of the real mountain at the top.)

The Cook Inlet region in south central Alaska has no shortage of conventionally dramatic peaks, including some, e.g. Mount Redoubt, which may inspire your uncle from out of state to remark, “Now that’s a volcano.” Nonetheless the Sleeping Lady has a unique sort of scenic appeal in her gentle slopes — though we are still talking about 4,396 feet (1,340 m) of summit elevation — and perfect placement for sunset views from Anchorage.

Have a good evening, morning or whenever!

….. header image credit: loneconspirator via Wikimedia Commons via Flickr …..

