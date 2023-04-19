Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 19, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I don’t have much time to write this, but I wanted to take a moment to highlight one of my favorite new manga: A Sign of Affection by suu Morishita. I’ve posted about it a couple of times here, so you may already have heard me saying it’s one of the sweetest, most delightful shojo romance I’ve ever read. It’s also beautifully drawn, and the characters feel super realistic to me. As you read you can really tell how much care and consideration the mangaka duo, Makiro and Nachiyan, put into this work. They are also responsible for the series Shortcake Cake, which is near the top of my “want to read” list. If anyone wants more details about A Sign of Affection and why I recommend it, let me know in the comments. I’d be very happy to gush about this series! You can read a free preview on the Kodansha site as well.

Just one of the many heart-melting scenes in this beautiful series. From Volume 1.

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

