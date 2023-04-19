The Iron Age of Comics

Episode 008: Batman Year One

We’ve seen several different tellings of Batman’s origin in comics, movies, and TV since Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli’s 1987 masterpiece four-issue “Year One” arc (Batman #404-407), but many fans still consider this the definitive version of who he is and how he came to be. This episode takes a look at why this story is so highly regarded, and what distinguishes it from the other post-Crisis revamps we’ve talked about so far. We also discuss the effects that Miller and Mazzuchelli’s more “realistic” and “mature” approach has had (and continues to have) on perceptions of the character.

