The Friday Politics Thread: Hi Ho Silver Away

Hello, and Welcome back to Friday! Here’s hoping today’s news isn’t too bad am I right?

Today’s Trans Musician Of The Week is Percussionist and Composer Sarah Hennies! Her work is hard to describe sonically and it is varied but a common through line in her music is The Trans Experience especially the Trans Feminine one. This piece I have here Falsetto is about the exhaustion and the terror inherent in constantly performing oneself over and over! The way the bell just rings and rings ever more frantically over a basic beat makes me want to cry with frustration. I’ve been through similar especially when I’m with family I’m not out too or when I’m out and about in public trying to get people to see me as A Woman and I’m straining my voice past all reason. It’s also a pleasantly hypnotic piece very entrancing.

This piece performed by a whole orchestra called Falling Together is an incredibly haunting yet with a dark beauty piece that sounds like a great horror or tragedy has befallen. The screeching strings stand out for most of the run time but the creeping drone of the other instruments grows to overtake it like some lumbering monster presence ever stalking the string section.

That’s all she wrote! Remember to support our supersonic clam wrangler, protect the Mayor and be excellent to each other!

