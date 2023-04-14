Genre-Savvy #4: First-Person Shooter

Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! This means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – this time we’re covering first-person shooters (or “Doom clones” if you’ve just stepped out of a time machine from 1995).



What are your Top 5 First-Person Shooter games? What works for you in this genre and what doesn’t? If you don’t like this genre, tell us why it leaves you cold.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...