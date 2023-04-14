Friday New Music 4/14

Hello! It’s Friday and there’s a lot of new music I’m interested in today. There’s a new album by Laveda who are local to me but also I think really are great and you would all like them. Also a new album by Kicksie who I don’t know well but are releasing thru Counter Intuitive and it sounds very good. Plus, a new one from Feist as well as a new EP from Angel Olsen and a debut album from Kara Jackson
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ additional updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 1782 – Clamor Luciferi
— Abraham Alexander – SEA/SONS
— Angel Olsen – Forever Means EP
— Ann-Margret – Born To Be Wild
— Atreyu – The Hope of a Spark EP
— Babygirl – Be Still My Heart EP
— Black Orchid Empire – Tempus Veritas
— Black Thought and El Michaels Affair – Glorious Game
— Bodywash – I Held the Shape While I Could
— Brian Dunne – Loser on the Ropes
— Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up
— Chris James – Why Should We Turn Around?
— Cindy – Why Not Now?
— cruush – Wishful Thinker EP
— Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations – I Came From Love
— David Bowie – Aladdin Sane (50th Anniversary Reissue)
— DEATHGRAVE – It’s Only Midnight
— Derek Sanders (of Mayday Parade) – The Heavy Box EP
— Dinner Party (feat. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington) – Enigmatic Society
— Dirty Heads – Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2 EP
— Eli Hurts – Ouch, Eli Hurts
— Eloise – Drunk on a Flight
— Feist – Multitudes
— Fenne Lily – Big Picture
— FEWS – Glass City
— Frost Children – SPEED RUN
— Fruit Bats – A River Running to Your Heart
— Ghosts on TV – Ghosts on TV
— GoGo Penguin – Everything is Going To be OK
— Giuliana Mormile – Slouch
— Grandbrothers – Late Reflections
— The Hidden Cameras – The Smell of Our Own (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Hippo Campus – Wasteland EP
— Infected Rain – The Devil’s Dozen
— Jake Isaac – For When It Hurts
— JaRon Marshall – earth sounds
— Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra – Postcards From the Asylum
— Jesus Piece – …So Unknown
— Joe Bonamassa – Tales of Time
— John Vanderslice – Crystals 3.0
— Josienne Clarke – Onliness (songs of solitude & singularity)
— Kara Jackson – Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love?
— Kelsey Waldon – No Regular Dog (Deluxe Version)
— Kicksie – Slouch
— Kid Koala – Creatures of the Late Afternoon
— L.A. Guns – Black Diamonds
— Laveda – A Place You Grew Up In
— lilo – I Don’t Like My Changes on the Outside EP
— Lindsey Lomis – Universe EP
— Macabre – Sinister Slaughter (Reissue)
— Magnolia Park – Baku’s Revenge Deluxe
— MAUVEY – BEFORE THE ALBUM 2: a brief overview
— MC Yallah – Yallah Beibe
— Metallica – 72 Seasons
— Mike Tramp (of White Lion) – Songs of White Lion
— Natalie Merchant – Keep Your Courage
— Natural Information Society – Since Time Is Gravity
— Neil Young – OBS 2: The Ducks’ High Flyin’
— Neil Young – OBS 6: Somewhere Under The Rainbow
— Neomi Speelma – after EP
— Nicole Yun – Matter
— NLE Choppa – Cottonwood 2
— NOT – Stop the World
— Overkill – Scorched
— Patrick Wolf – The Night Safari EP
— Penelope Trappes – Heavenly Spheres
— Penny Rich – If Everyone’s An Expert…
— Pet Shop Boys – Annually 2023
— Petite Noir – MotherFather
— Poison Ruïn – Härvest
— Poison Ruïn – Poison Ruïn (Reissue)
— Pretty Girl – One Night, One Time EP
— Proc Fiskal – Rt Hon
— Prof – HORSE
— Ritual Cloak – Vanished In Transition EP
— Sam McPherson – Powerlines EP
— Seafret – Wonderland
— Shannon Lay – Covers Vol. 1
— Shygirl – Nymph_o
— The Silent Comedy – Enemies Multiply
— The Silent Comedy – I Am Alright
— Spencer Cullum – Coin Collection 2
— The Tallest Man on Earth – Henry St.
— Telex – Telex Limited Edition Box Set
— Temples – Exotico
— The Wood Brothers – Heart is the Hero
— ther – echoes in a palace of endless joy
— Various Artists – Happy Land: A Compendium of Alternative Electronic Music from the British Isles 1992-1996 (Volume 2)
— Waterparks – INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
— Whyte Fang – GENESIS
— Xylouris White – The Forest in Me
— Yung Blue – Love Scars II