Friday New Music 4/14

Hello! It’s Friday and there’s a lot of new music I’m interested in today. There’s a new album by Laveda who are local to me but also I think really are great and you would all like them. Also a new album by Kicksie who I don’t know well but are releasing thru Counter Intuitive and it sounds very good. Plus, a new one from Feist as well as a new EP from Angel Olsen and a debut album from Kara Jackson

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ additional updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 1782 – Clamor Luciferi

— Abraham Alexander – SEA/SONS

— Angel Olsen – Forever Means EP

— Ann-Margret – Born To Be Wild

— Atreyu – The Hope of a Spark EP

— Babygirl – Be Still My Heart EP

— Black Orchid Empire – Tempus Veritas

— Black Thought and El Michaels Affair – Glorious Game

— Bodywash – I Held the Shape While I Could

— Brian Dunne – Loser on the Ropes

— Chris Duarte – Ain’t Giving Up

— Chris James – Why Should We Turn Around?

— Cindy – Why Not Now?

— cruush – Wishful Thinker EP

— Dave Okumu & The 7 Generations – I Came From Love

— David Bowie – Aladdin Sane (50th Anniversary Reissue)

— DEATHGRAVE – It’s Only Midnight

— Derek Sanders (of Mayday Parade) – The Heavy Box EP

— Dinner Party (feat. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington) – Enigmatic Society

— Dirty Heads – Midnight Control Sessions: Night 2 EP

— Eli Hurts – Ouch, Eli Hurts

— Eloise – Drunk on a Flight

— Feist – Multitudes

— Fenne Lily – Big Picture

— FEWS – Glass City

— Frost Children – SPEED RUN

— Fruit Bats – A River Running to Your Heart

— Ghosts on TV – Ghosts on TV

— GoGo Penguin – Everything is Going To be OK

— Giuliana Mormile – Slouch

— Grandbrothers – Late Reflections

— The Hidden Cameras – The Smell of Our Own (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Hippo Campus – Wasteland EP

— Infected Rain – The Devil’s Dozen

— Jake Isaac – For When It Hurts

— JaRon Marshall – earth sounds

— Jason Bieler and the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra – Postcards From the Asylum

— Jesus Piece – …So Unknown

— Joe Bonamassa – Tales of Time

— John Vanderslice – Crystals 3.0

— Josienne Clarke – Onliness (songs of solitude & singularity)

— Kara Jackson – Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love?

— Kelsey Waldon – No Regular Dog (Deluxe Version)

— Kicksie – Slouch

— Kid Koala – Creatures of the Late Afternoon

— L.A. Guns – Black Diamonds

— Laveda – A Place You Grew Up In

— lilo – I Don’t Like My Changes on the Outside EP

— Lindsey Lomis – Universe EP

— Macabre – Sinister Slaughter (Reissue)

— Magnolia Park – Baku’s Revenge Deluxe

— MAUVEY – BEFORE THE ALBUM 2: a brief overview

— MC Yallah – Yallah Beibe

— Metallica – 72 Seasons

— Mike Tramp (of White Lion) – Songs of White Lion

— Natalie Merchant – Keep Your Courage

— Natural Information Society – Since Time Is Gravity

— Neil Young – OBS 2: The Ducks’ High Flyin’

— Neil Young – OBS 6: Somewhere Under The Rainbow

— Neomi Speelma – after EP

— Nicole Yun – Matter

— NLE Choppa – Cottonwood 2

— NOT – Stop the World

— Overkill – Scorched

— Patrick Wolf – The Night Safari EP

— Penelope Trappes – Heavenly Spheres

— Penny Rich – If Everyone’s An Expert…

— Pet Shop Boys – Annually 2023

— Petite Noir – MotherFather

— Poison Ruïn – Härvest

— Poison Ruïn – Poison Ruïn (Reissue)

— Pretty Girl – One Night, One Time EP

— Proc Fiskal – Rt Hon

— Prof – HORSE

— Ritual Cloak – Vanished In Transition EP

— Sam McPherson – Powerlines EP

— Seafret – Wonderland

— Shannon Lay – Covers Vol. 1

— Shygirl – Nymph_o

— The Silent Comedy – Enemies Multiply

— The Silent Comedy – I Am Alright

— Spencer Cullum – Coin Collection 2

— The Tallest Man on Earth – Henry St.

— Telex – Telex Limited Edition Box Set

— Temples – Exotico

— The Wood Brothers – Heart is the Hero

— ther – echoes in a palace of endless joy

— Various Artists – Happy Land: A Compendium of Alternative Electronic Music from the British Isles 1992-1996 (Volume 2)

— Waterparks – INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

— Whyte Fang – GENESIS

— Xylouris White – The Forest in Me

— Yung Blue – Love Scars II

