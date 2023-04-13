Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 13

Today’s contestants are:

Liz, a stay-at-home mom, did multiple radio shows consisting of dead air;

Peter, a settlement consultant, had a bear take out the trash; and

Ben, a philosophy professor, gets hugs from Chester, the rescue dog. Ben is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,001.

Jeopardy!

THE SCENIC SOUTHWEST // LETTER PERFECT // IN THE AIR TONIGHT // FOODSTOCK // TRADEMARKED SOUNDS // FISH OUT OF WATER

DD1 – $600 – FISH OUT OF WATER – They’re the southernmost Major League baseball team (Ben took the lead by doubling to $6,800.)

Scores at first break: Ben $6,800, Peter $4,000, Liz $400.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $10,200, Peter $6,000, Liz $800.

Double Jeopardy!

THE BOOK OF ROMANS // HERE’S A BIT OF EVERYTHING // SECRETARIES OF STATE // TRIPLE “A” // GERMAN LITERATURE // FISH OUT OF WATER ON TV

DD2 – $1,600 – SECRETARIES OF STATE – Secretary 1933-1944, Cordell Hull advocated respect for Central & South American nations, a policy known by this friendly nickname (Ben added $1,600 to his total of $16,200 vs. $6,000 for Peter.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE BOOK OF ROMANS – Hermann Broch wrote a novel titled , “The Death of” this greatest Roman epic poet (Ben added $3,000 to his score of $19,000 vs. $6,000 for Peter.)

For the second straight game, Ben found all three DDs, and this time was correct on them all as he scored another runaway at $27,200 vs. $6,400 for Peter and $6,000 for Liz.

Final Jeopardy!

EXPLORATION – James Cook’s account of a 1774 visit here records an object “near 27 feet long, and upwards of 8 feet over the breast or shoulders”

Ben and Liz were correct on FJ, with Ben adding $2,800 to win with $30,000 for a two-day total of $46,001.

Final scores: Ben $30,000, Peter $4,484, Liz $11,000.

Odds and ends

Missing the layup: After Liz only provided the last three words in the title of a certain state song, her opponents didn’t jump in with “My Old Kentucky Home”.

Judging the writers: In their apparent opinion, knowing Ted Lasso is worth $400 while knowing Jed Clampett is worth $2,000.

Pedantry corner: My understanding is that the title of the TV show “Emily in Paris” is supposed to rhyme (Emily in Par-ee).

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who are the Marlins? DD2 – What is the Good Neighbor Policy? DD3 – Who was Virgil? FJ – What is Easter Island?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...