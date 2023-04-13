Comic Book Chat – Kickstarter

Good morning and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Kickstarter

Crowdfunding has brought a lot of dreams to life for creators of comics, books, graphic novels, and board games.

Have you ever supported a Kickstarter and if so, what did you back?

If you have supported one or two campaigns, was it a positive experience or not?

Are there any creators you follow on Kickstarter?

Are there any current campaigns you’d like to share with the group?

Have you yourself ever had a Kickstarter and if so, how did it work out?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat. Be sure to take time to visit the Weekly Comics Thread and The Iron Age Podcast.

