Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 14 of 16)

Part 13 Results

Spoiler Katana ZERO Chinatown 7 3 Style Savvy: Styling Star Wardrobe (Client) Trails of Cold Steel III Erosion of Madness 8 1 Super Mario Odyssey Shiveria Town The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Shrine 9 4 Picross S5 BGM 1 Sayonara Wild Hearts Dead of Night 6 4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim A Cruel Thesis Mega Man 11 Fuse Man 9 2 Sonic Forces Fighting Onward Florence Inspiration 9 3 Super Mario Odyssey Bonneton Fortune 499 Battle 4 6 Style Savvy: Styling Star Redecorate (My Shop) Mad Rat Dead Breath of Forest 8 1 Steven Universe: Save The Light Boss Battle Hollow Knight Nightmare King 5 7 Night in the Woods Dusk Stars Sonic Mania Vs. Metal Sonic (Stardust Speedway Zone Boss) 4 7 Katana ZERO Hit the Floor Collar x Malice Breakfast Time 6* 6 Mega Man 11 Torch Man Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Scareship Scroll-Docked (Airship) 5 6 beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ Beyond The Seven (Extended Mix) Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Return to Oblivion 6 3 Friday Night Funkin’ M.I.L.F DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Starry Sky’s Goodnight (Ne0 Version) 7 3 Thimbleweed Park No Quarter [Steve Kirk] Panzer Paladin Boss Fight 7 3 If Found… Where Are You?! OMORI Forest Frenzy 4 5 Door Kickers: Action Squad On Vacation [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Friday, April 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

