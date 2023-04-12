Tolerable Discussions 4.12.2023

So this is my last time posting Tolerable Discussions. Our very own Rex Banner (Thank you!) has volunteered to take over posting TD starting next week, 4/19. I have confirmed that we will be keeping the current header image, because really, it’s just *chef’s kiss*

Apparently the first TD I posted was last year on April 20, so I didn’t even make it a full year. It feels like I’ve been doing this longer than that. (That might just be because I’ve active in TD for a while.) I’m going to miss posting it, but like I’ve said, if I’m the one posting this thread, I want to babysit it and make sure we get to 1000 comments, and if I’m going in to the office, I can’t do that. (Yes, you should be mad at my employer for making me go into the office. I know I’m mad at them.)

Anyway, if nothing else, I’m gonna keep posting the Booze Thread each week. I hope to continue to comment on some of the other subthreads. (You know you want to see how the Charlotte Checkers/Charlotte Knights/Charlotte FC/N.C. State football and basketball are doing.)

So I *am* saying good luck to Rex, and to everyone else. And one last time…

Let’s do this.

Be excellent to each other.

