Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 13 of 16)

Spoiler NieR:Automata Weight of the World (Japanese Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: Marina Kawano] 9 3 The Sexy Brutale Carousel Macabre (Grinmaw’s Theme) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell] Fire Emblem Heroes Winds of Askr 7 4 West of Loathing Main Theme Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Pure Grudge (Jagi Fight) 4 7 Style Savvy: Styling Star Joyful Alina Terraria Calamity Mod 1NF3S+@+!0N – Theme of Crabulon 7 3 The Messenger The Demon Army (Underworld) Touken Ranbu Kogitsunemaru 7 4 Life is Strange: Before the Storm Burn it Down [Daughter] Shovel Knight: King of Cards The Crosswise Crosswinds (Birder Mountain) 5 7 Mega Man 11 Impact Man Minecraft Rubedo 3 7 Panzer Paladin Sky Gates Spark the Electric Jester Flower Mountain Canyon 6 5 Mega Man X Legacy Collection Lumine’s 2nd Theme Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Let’s Go! Phoenix Ranger Featherman R [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Yumi Kawamura, Lyn] 5 7 Sonic Time Twisted Thunder From Thin Air …for Drifting Dynamo Future Sonic Mania Lights, Camera, Action! (Studiopolis Zone Act 1) 7 6 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Shadows Withal Dicey Dungeons Fortune Favours the Bold 7 6 Missing-X-Link ~Ten no Yurikago, Togi no Hana~ The Blue Sanctuary Haven Until the End of Time 7 3 Persona 5 Royal Prison Labor Parkitect Waving Pines 4 7 Panzer Paladin The Horseman Minit Minit’s Awakening 4 6 Snake Pass Sog-Gee’s Realm (Water World) Mega Man X Legacy Collection Shield Sheldon 4 8 Horizon: Zero Dawn City on the Mesa Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Time to Fight! 4 5 Door Kickers: Action Squad Word on the Street [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

This round will end on Thursday, April 13th at 9:00AM Pacific

