Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 13 of 16)

Part 12 Results
|NieR:Automata
|Weight of the World (Japanese Version) [Keiichi Okabe, Vocals: Marina Kawano]
|9
|3
|The Sexy Brutale
|Carousel Macabre (Grinmaw’s Theme) [Matt Bonham, Tim Cotterell]
|Fire Emblem Heroes
|Winds of Askr
|7
|4
|West of Loathing
|Main Theme
|Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
|Pure Grudge (Jagi Fight)
|4
|7
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|Joyful Alina
|Terraria Calamity Mod
|1NF3S+@+!0N – Theme of Crabulon
|7
|3
|The Messenger
|The Demon Army (Underworld)
|Touken Ranbu
|Kogitsunemaru
|7
|4
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Burn it Down [Daughter]
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|The Crosswise Crosswinds (Birder Mountain)
|5
|7
|Mega Man 11
|Impact Man
|Minecraft
|Rubedo
|3
|7
|Panzer Paladin
|Sky Gates
|Spark the Electric Jester
|Flower Mountain Canyon
|6
|5
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Lumine’s 2nd Theme
|Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
|Let’s Go! Phoenix Ranger Featherman R [Ryota Kozuka; Vocals: Yumi Kawamura, Lyn]
|5
|7
|Sonic Time Twisted
|Thunder From Thin Air …for Drifting Dynamo Future
|Sonic Mania
|Lights, Camera, Action! (Studiopolis Zone Act 1)
|7
|6
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Shadows Withal
|Dicey Dungeons
|Fortune Favours the Bold
|7
|6
|Missing-X-Link ~Ten no Yurikago, Togi no Hana~
|The Blue Sanctuary
|Haven
|Until the End of Time
|7
|3
|Persona 5 Royal
|Prison Labor
|Parkitect
|Waving Pines
|4
|7
|Panzer Paladin
|The Horseman
|Minit
|Minit’s Awakening
|4
|6
|Snake Pass
|Sog-Gee’s Realm (Water World)
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Shield Sheldon
|4
|8
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|City on the Mesa
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Time to Fight!
|4
|5
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|Word on the Street
It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Thursday, April 13th at 9:00AM Pacific