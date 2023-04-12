Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 12

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Ben, a philosophy professor, is 1-and-1 against Aaron Rodgers at pub trivia;

Laura, a nonprofit arts administrator, attended shows at 34 out of 41 Broadway theaters at a discount; and

Kat, an artist, finds beauty in natural structures. Kat is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,399.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC CANADA // HOW ARE YOU FEELING? // SAY THE ROMAN NUMERAL // DINING OUT // DOGGIE BAG // LEFTOVERS

DD1 – $400 – DOGGIE BAG – Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved dogs included a Dorgi named Candy, a mix of these 2 breeds (Ben remained in first place after losing $7,000 from his score of $8,200.)

Scores at first break: Kat $800, Laura $1,000, Ben $5,600.

Scores going into DJ: Kat $1,000, Laura $400, Ben $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

ONE-WORD PLAY TITLES // LOST WITH THE TITANIC // ACTING THE OSCAR-WINNING PART // IN THE DICTIONARY // OUR NATION OF IMMIGRATION // THIS LAND IS “UR” LAND

DD2 – $1,600 – ONE-WORD PLAY TITLES – This August Wilson play about a trash collector & his family was turned into a 2016 film (Ben doubled to $2,800 vs. $1,000 for Kat.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – IN THE DICTIONARY – (Shown is a photo of a small white coffee cup) French for “half” give us the name of this petite cup of something hot (Ben added $1,000 to his score of $10,400 vs. $3,000 for Kat.)

Ben dropped most of his big lead with a miss on DD1, but in the end it didn’t impact the outcome as he was still able to rebuild to a runaway at $17,000 vs. $8,000 for Laura and $5,400 for Kat.

Final Jeopardy!

THE BILL OF RIGHTS – England’s “Bloody Assizes” & a 1685 life sentence for perjury were 2 main origins of this amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Only Kat was correct on FJ. Ben lost $999 for a victory worth $16,001.

Final scores: Kat $10,800, Laura $5,199, Ben $16,001.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In ONE-WORD PLAY TITLES, no one could name the Pulitzer Prize-winner by Margaret Edson about English professor Vivian Bearing, diagnosed with terminal cancer, as “Wit”.

Wagering strategy: After going big on DD1, Ben decided to make a small wager on DD3. The reasoning there is in the first round, even with a miss there’s still plenty of time to recover. By the time he found DD3, Ben likely felt that he had the edge on his competition and could maintain his runaway, and therefore didn’t have to take any undue risk on an unseen clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are dachshund and corgi? DD2 – What is “Fences”? DD3 – What is demitasse? FJ – What is the Eighth Amendment?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...