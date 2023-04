And everything under the sun is in tune

In 4th place, “Brain Damage”/”Eclipse”!

In 3rd place, “Time”!

In 2nd place, “Comfortably Numb”!

And your pick for the best Pink Floyd song, “Wish You Were Here”!

Thanks to everyone who participated! Another month-long break to take now, see y’all for Artist Song Tournament #21 sometime in May-June! (but there might be some surprises in between 😉 )

