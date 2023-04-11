Night thread – FFXII Cid wants to rule the world

FFXII’s Cid is one of the most memorable characters in the game. Here’s his wiki snippet:

Doctor Cidolfus Demen Bunansa is a non-playable character and, for the first time in the series, an antagonist and a boss. He is Archadia‘s chief researcher who leads the study of nethicite. Cid is the creator of most of Archadia’s airships, including Sky Fortress Bahamut. Cid shares his surname with Mustadio and Besrudio from Final Fantasy Tactics.

The wiki goes on:

Cid has forsaken all morals and distractions, and as a result many regard him as insane, partly due to his believed habit of carrying on conversations with himself, people being unaware that he is speaking to Venat, a rogue Occurian who can make themselves invisible and inaudible to others. He is cognizant of what he is doing and the end results he wishes to achieve.

My thoughts: Nothing makes for a good FF game like a memorable villain and FFXII’s Cid manages to outclass most of the other baddies your party runs into. The voice acting and motion capture is a huge step up from FFX, adding to the fun. Oddly, I didn’t see any artwork of this iteration, just the character model.

FFXII has another person with the name “Cid”, Al-Cid Margrace. However, per the dev team,\ he’s not the “official” Cid of FFXII.

