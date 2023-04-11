Director Profile: Richard Linklater

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Richard Linklater.
Highly recommended: Slacker, Dazed and Confused, Before Sunrise, Waking Life, Before Sunset, Before Midnight, Boyhood, Everybody Wants Some!!
Recommended: School of Rock, A Scanner Darkly, Me and Orson Welles, Bernie, Last Flag Flying, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood
Worth a look: SubUrbia, The Newton Boys, Tape, Bad News Bears
Approach with caution: Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Next week’s director is… Carl Theodor Dreyer!