Director Profile: Richard Linklater

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Richard Linklater.

Highly recommended: Slacker, Dazed and Confused, Before Sunrise, Waking Life, Before Sunset, Before Midnight, Boyhood, Everybody Wants Some!!

Recommended: School of Rock, A Scanner Darkly, Me and Orson Welles, Bernie, Last Flag Flying, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood

Worth a look: SubUrbia, The Newton Boys, Tape, Bad News Bears

Approach with caution: Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Next week’s director is… Carl Theodor Dreyer!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...