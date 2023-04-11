Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 12 of 16)

Part 11 Results

Spoiler Kingdom Hearts III L’Oscurità dell’Ignoto (Xemnas) 3 9 MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. Kelp Forest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Slash 3 9 Ikenfell Forest of Secrets Door Kickers: Action Squad Ready to Roll 5 9 Pokémon Sword and Shield Stow-on-Side Kingdom Hearts III Chikai (Instrumental) 4 10 A Short Hike See You at the Top (Short Hike) 198X The Runaway: Route 86 3 8 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Leftherian Archipelago – Day River City Girls We’re the River City Girls [NateWantsToBattle, Singer: Cristina Vee] 6 8 Vitamin Connection Future Pharmacy beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS ECHIDNA [HuΣeR] 8 4 Sonic Time Twisted To Thaw Or To Freeze …for Frigid Fortress Future Hades Mouth of Styx [Darren Korb] 10 4 Grandia 2 HD Inn Town Agear – Cursed land Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Dungeon – Geofront 4 6 4 Quarantine Circular Manifestation Wandersong Wandersong 9 3 7 Billion Humans Welcome, All 7 Billion Humans! DJMax Respect glory day (Extended Ver.) 2 10 Hades On The Coast Streets of Rage 4 Call the Cops 3 9 Mega Man 11 Tundra Man Risk of Rain 2 Thermodynamic Equilibrium 6 4 OMORI Otherworldy CD (Stardust Diving Cover) Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Saint’s Wreath 8 5 Afterparty Mall Easter Bunny Timespinner Pioneer’s Horizon 5 6 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Hela Trails of Cold Steel IV Bold Assailants 7 4 Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Synth Cult [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, April 12th at 9:00AM Pacific

