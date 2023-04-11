2023 NBA Playoffs Thread

It’s that special time for us basketball fans. 20 teams have entered the postseason, but only one can win it all and be a champion. And for the third year in a row, The Avocado has a thread where any Cado basketball fans can enjoy the action with other members.
Remember: be nice to other members during the playoffs, especially if one of them is a fan of the team your favorite team is playing against. And also: have fun.
Schedule will be updated as the playoffs go along.
Play-In schedule:
Tuesday
- Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday
- Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN