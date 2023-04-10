FFXI Cid Night Thread

We now come to the FFXI Cid. FFXI was a MMORPG for the PC and PS2 (and later Xbox 360). Here’s what the wiki says about that game’s Cid:

Cid is a non-player character in the nation of Bastok. He is a Hume and the most prominent engineer and inventor on the world of Vana’diel. He is found in the Bastok Metalworks in “Cid’s Workshop”. Cid has a close relationship with the owner of the Steaming Sheep Tavern, the bar in Bastok. Cid is responsible for much of Bastok’s success and prosperity in recent years, and as such has grown influential in the Republic. It is implied that one of the key factors behind President Hrichter Karst‘s election to office was Cid’s backing. Player characters who come from Bastok can expect to do a few quests to help Cid acquire items to make his inventions. Later, in the Seekers of Adoulin expansion, it is revealed that Cid has an adopted son named Midras. Midras is assisting the Inventor’s Coalition of Adoulin, attempting to find alternate methods for agriculture in the face of a looming food shortage crisis.

My thoughts: I’ve never played FFXI so I really don’t have anything to say. The artwork in the header was done by Yuzuki Ikeda. Also maybe it’s just me but his character model is kind of hot.

Have a great night! I’ll be back tomorrow with one of the most interesting Cids in the series.

