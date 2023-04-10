Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top #@$! (And Number) Songs

Well, this is it…sort of. I do have something planned for next week, but more on that in a second.

After going through all 26 letters of the alphabet, we don’t quite have every song covered. There are songs out there that start with one or more digits, and songs that start with a non-alphabetic symbol of some sort. Now, in the case of my library, everything I’ve got that has a symbol at the beginning is immediately followed by a digit (for example, #1 Must Have by Sleater-Kinney). But I’m sure someone out there has a song that starts with a symbol and doesn’t have a digit.

If you don’t have 25 songs for a particular letter, you can just list what you have.

Note that the articles “A” and “The” at the beginning of a song title can be ignored. So “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)” by Simon & Garfunkel shows up on this list, not T. (Considering how crowded T was, I’m not sure it would have made my final 25 anyway.)

There’s still one strict rule: No making fun of anyone else’s selections. I’ve never seen any issues with that in the past, but I hope that by explicitly stating it, more people will feel comfortable posting their lists.

Next week, we’ll have a special wrap-up where you can post your favorite song for each letter (including the number/symbol songs).

Finally, here’s a link to the last go-around for symbols/numbers in case you’re looking for inspiration (or if you’re me, more songs to fill out your list).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...