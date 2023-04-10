Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 10

Please welcome today’s contestants:

P.J., a physics teacher, has bonus questions on his quizzes unrelated to the main topic;

Robbi, a writer, creates poems involving supervillain romance; and

Rachel, a director of client strategy, did a three-country run. Rachel is a one-day champ with winnings of $6,500.

Jeopardy!

RECENT EVENTS // MOOSE-ELLANEOUS // À LA THE FRENCH COOKING STYLE // THE NATION IN QUESTION // MUSIC’S MISSING LINKS // “SELF-E”s

DD1 – $1,000 – RECENT EVENTS – Jeff Bezos’ 400-foot yacht had big problems getting out of this Dutch city with a shipping & shipbuilding tradition (Rachel doubled to $2,800.)

Scores at first break: Rachel $2,800, Robbi $1,800, P.J. $3,000

Scores going into DJ: Rachel $6,200, Robbi $4,400, P.J. $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THAT’S ANCIENT HISTORY! // THE MAIN CITY IN THE MOVIE // AIR TRAVEL // NOVELS BY QUOTE // A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT // QUANTUM SCIENCE

DD2 – $800 – NOVELS BY QUOTE – “What you see there are not giants, but windmills” (Robbi added $4,000 to his total of $14,000 vs. $7,800 for P.J.)

DD3 – $1,600 – A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT (words with names of rivers in them) – Domesticated fowl, collectively (With two other clues remaining, P.J. added $2,000 to his score of $9,400 vs. $22,400 for Robbi and $9,800 for Rachel. By betting this small amount, despite being correct on the clue, P.J. risked Robbi putting the game out of reach or losing second position to Rachel.)

Robbi dominated the action in DJ to open a large lead, but P.J. earned just enough on DD3 to keep the game alive into FJ with Robbi at $22,400, P.J. with $11,400 and Rachel at $10,200.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS NAMES – In 1966, the year of his death, he shared plans for an experimental prototype community in Florida

For the first time in a while they served up an easy FJ clue and everyone was correct. Robbi added $1,400 to win with $23,800.

Final scores: Rachel $11,401, Robbi $23,800, P.J. $22,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In THE NATION IN QUESTION, for a top-row clue, the hint “care for a Sirte” didn’t lead the players to Libya.

Clue selection strategy: Late in DJ with DD3 still in play, Rachel selected a top-row clue rather than shop for the DD in the remaining untouched category. P.J. gained control and found DD3 in the fourth row three selections later.

Judging the writers: Note that to offset the lengthy video category with a guest presenter, they included the very quick and easy THE MAIN CITY IN THE MOVIE category to help ensure that all the clues would be seen.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Rotterdam? DD2 – What is “Don Quixote”? DD3 – What is poultry? FJ – Who was Walt Disney?

