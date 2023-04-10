Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 11 of 16)

Part 10 Results

Spoiler Mega Man 11 Block Man 4 8 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Waltz of the Bubbles Command and Conquer Remastered No Mercy (Tiberian Sons) 4 7 Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Lacrima Crisis Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Price Of Doing Business (Iron Whale) 9 3 Hypnospace Outlaw Klyfta- Sport Anthem [Chris Schlarb] Death end re;Quest 2 BUG FIXER 5 8 Wattam Spring Jive Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Glessing Way! 8 5 Alto’s Odyssey A Moment of Tranquility Hades God of the Dead [Darren Korb] 8 5 Everything Winding and Unwinding Blaster Master Zero 2 Fates Forged Together 8 4 The Messenger Harness the Winds (Howling Grotto) Monument Valley 2 Impossible Worlds 9 5 Shovel Knight: King of Cards Pride Before Order (Pridemoor Map) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ARMS Grand Prix Official Theme Song 4 8 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers On Our Fates Alight Idola Phantasy Star Saga Endeavour 3 8 Touken Ranbu Nikkari Aoe Hollow Knight Dirtmouth 7 7* Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 444 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Gangos Theme 6 7 Sayonara Wild Hearts Transonic Gravity Touhou Luna Nights Lunar Clock ~ Luna Dial (Stage 1) 8 3 Bleed 2 Good Job Wryn (credits) Sonic Forces Boss (vs. Infinite) 8 2 Wandersong The Crater Everything Here and There 6 6* Dragon Quest XI Ole! Sylvando! Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Battle! (Ultra Necrozma) 6 7 Style Savvy: Styling Star Ring! Dong! Dang! (JP) [Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi] [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Tuesday, April 11th at 9:00AM Pacific

