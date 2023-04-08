Spoil Sports: The Owl House, Season 3, Special 3, “Watching and Dreaming”

Official plot summary: “The fate of the Boiling Isles rests in the hands of Eda, Luz and King.”



Well…this is it.



For everyone who has participated in these discussion threads, I know I speak for us all when I say this is the end of an era. I’m also fully aware that can be viewed as a rather cliché thing to proclaim when a beloved TV series is coming to a close, but that doesn’t make it any less true. For me, The Owl House has been a journey more personal than I ever could have anticipated when I started binging the first season in the summer of 2021 so I would be able to watch the new episodes that were premiering at the time. And I’m not alone there. Disney has never made anything quite like this show, so knowing that I’m typing up the final “Spoil Sports” for it right now is bittersweet to say the least.



Please note that the FINAL SPECIAL will air on Disney Channel at 9:25 PM EST without commercial interruption, followed by a marathon of the entire third season (with commercial interruption) if you feel like staying up super late. It will then arrive on YouTube at 10:30 PST (that’s 1:30 in the morning for me….looks like I’m going to need some extra caffeine!). Finally, at midnight PST (or 3:00 AM EST) it will be available on Disney+. In other words, you should be able to easily watch this one without having to resort to piracy.



Happy spoiling, y’all! And thank you. Stay beautiful people!



