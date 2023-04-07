The Good Friday Politics Thread

Hello, and welcome to Spring Holiday Weekend! I hope you all have a pleasant Sader, Easter, and regular weekend if you celebrate neither. Me? I’m going to the Avocado Seder on Saturday then going to my Irish Catholic Grandma’s House for Easter supper on Sunday.

Today’s Trans Band is Portland Oregon Indie Rock Group The Crystal Furs! These ladies are blast, playing jangly 90s and 00s style rock about Lesbians, Architecture, anxiety and so much more. This is a sound that feels like a well worn glove to me, I simply adore them!

That’s all she wrote! Reminder to follow all the rules and that Trans Athletes aren’t a threat to anything but Sport’s Records and the opposing team.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...