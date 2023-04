Time to see which songs made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: “Wish You Were Here” (42) vs. “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (28)

Match 2: “Time” (41) vs. “Us and Them” (23)

Match 3: “Brain Damage”/”Eclipse” (35) vs. “Breathe (In the Air)” (27)

Match 4: “Comfortably Numb” (52) vs. “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2” (15)

Voting end 9 April, 10 PM EDT

