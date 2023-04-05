Tabletop Thread (4/5/23)

For today’s thread I want to talk about our table superstitions. Are there classes you won’t play because they’re “cursed”? Dice you won’t roll anymore because they’ve done you dirty too many times? Or maybe dice you save for special circumstances because they always roll well for you? Foods you have to or can’t eat while you play? Ways you have to track your information in order to get the best results? Let’s hear all the weird quirks we’ve developed over the years around our gaming.

And as always, any other tabletop talk is welcome here!

