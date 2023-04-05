Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 8 of 16)

Part 7 Results

Spoiler Sonic Mania Ruby Delusions (Eggman Boss 1) 8 4 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Stitches of Steel Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Desert (Peaceful) 6* 6 Outer Wilds Space Kirby Star Allies Void Termina Battle (Soul Phase) 9 4 No Straight Roads The Sewers [Funk Fiction] Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Wayward Daughter 9 5 Rime A Dream or a Memory beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse Drastic Dramatic [KING & Princess] 4 9 Outer Wilds Travelers Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Vagrant Song (Deep South) 8 5 Style Savvy: Styling Star maria (JP) [Koji Matsuzaka; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi] Streets of Rage 4 Funky HQ 7 6 The Journey Down: Chapter Three Soul of the City Bleed 2 Hioctane 5 7 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Good Times Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Become Friends [Masafumi Takada] 1 10 Grandia 2 HD Granasaber Ray’s the Dead There’s Something About Us 4 8 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Defiler of Taboos Creaks Attic 6 3 Minecraft Pigstep OMORI Chill CD (Lost at a Sleepover Cover) 6 5 Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Gran Dell – Night The Messenger: Picnic Panic Impact Zone (Surf) 7 5 A Hat in Time The Big Parade Paper Mario: The Origami King Origami Castle 6 7 Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap Desert Zone Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares Truth, Beauty And Hatred 7 6 Necrobarista Gamble Style Savvy: Styling Star Radiance (JP) [Kitkit Lu & RamSeeni; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi] 7 4 Persona Q2 Pull the Trigger [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Thursday, April 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...