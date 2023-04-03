Weekly Games Thread is the Master of Time and Space (But Mostly Time)

Happy Monday, everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Video Games Thread! Our prompt this week: time. It’s not just a universal force that lets me watch Regular Show and Homestar Runner again and again before I expire! Time traveling and shifting are pretty important in several games, not all of which are made by Nintendo. But this is pretty broad, so how about some possible topics?

Time altering mechanics: Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Psychonauts 2, Return of the Obra Dinn, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time all provide unique options here. As does that new Zelda!

Characters with time powers: you know, folks like Dialga, Celebi, Viewtiful Joe, Max Caulfield, Hoagie from Day of the Tentacle, and… uh, Silver the Hedgehog?

Settings with temporal oddities: Tick Tock Clock, Click Clock Wood, and levels from games that aren't 3D platformers—the entirety of Chrono Trigger, for instance, and Skyward Sword's Lanayru Desert—give you great opportunities to mess and be messed with the insanity of time.

Time travel premises: games like Ōkami, Sonic CD, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus had fun zooting you into the past or future, and I'm sure there are others I'm forgetting. BioShock Infinite is one of thems, right?

Basically every other Zelda game.

Anyway, I’ll leave you to it. But remember: Lovely Bones’ Game News Roundup is up, and the Avocado’s fourth live Seder is happening THIS SATURDAY! Please join us and RSVP!

