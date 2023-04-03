April 2023 TV Preview – Network & Cable

CW

Totally Weird and Funny

Totally Weird and Funny brings the strangest, craziest and most hilarious videos from online and beyond right to the stage in front of a live studio audience. Every episode features the panel of hosts – comedian Mikalah Gordon, standup comedian Brian Cooper and actor Noah Matthews – vying to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week. Viewers at home can also play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake” where the hosts present three products, one real and two fake, and it is up to the audience to find the real product.

Premieres April 8th

100 Days to Indy

Let the countdown begin. Today, on the 100th day until the start of the world’s premier motorsports competition, the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race.

Premieres April 27th

PBS

Tom Jones

A rollercoaster story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love, Tom Jones has delighted and scandalized readers since it was originally published in 1749.

Starring: Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde, Hannah Waddingham, Pearl Mackie, James Fleet, Alun Armstrong, Shirley Henderson, Tamzin Merchant, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Susannah Fielding, Daniel Rigby, James Wilbraham, Felicity Montagu, Janine Duvitski, Dean Lennox Kelly, Lucy Fallon

Premieres April 30th

FX

Dear Mama

From award-winning director Allen Hughes comes FX’s Dear Mama, a deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.

Premieres April 21st

USA

Race to Survive Alaska

Set along the wild and dangerous Alaskan coastline, adventure racers and survival experts must endure more than 100 miles of inhospitable terrain with nothing but what they can carry to claim a life-changing $500,000 prize. Contestants must utilize a combination of endurance racing, primitive survival skills and bushcraft as they navigate the mostly unchartered wilderness with sprawling mountain ranges, ancient glaciers, threatening wildlife and suffocating rainforests. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the teams as they race across unforgiving land in the ultimate test of person verses nature, where winning is the goal, but survival is the challenge. Over the course of six weeks and six races, the eight teams of two will traverse through the harshest Alaskan landscapes, having to source their own food and water while charting their own path on previously unexplored terrain. The duos must survive off the unwelcoming land as they battle every element while being relentlessly pursued by their competition. In each leg of the race, the last team to reach the finish line will be eliminated from the competition. Tested like never before, participants will endure physical pain while forging alliances and backstabbing their way to claim a spot in the finale and the chance to win the $500,000 if they can survive the hostile land … and each other. The eight elite teams participating include father-son duos, mentor-mentees, siblings, couples, and new and old friends that all share a competitive edge, grit, and determination.

Premieres April 3rd

IFC

Hullraisers

The series follows the lives of three working-class women living in the Yorkshire city of Hull: self-described actress and chaotic mother Toni, her down-to-earth older sister Paula and best friend, policewoman Rana, as they navigate their daily lives, their chances at romance, and their dreams for the future.

Starring: Leah Brotherhood, Sinead Matthews, Taj Atwal

Premieres April 5th

The Food Network

Ciao House

Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes ten rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes. From real-life nonnas showcasing how they make pasta from scratch to a lesson with the head butcher of a three centuries-old family butcher business, each challenge is accompanied by a local experience steeped in tradition. The competitors must also navigate alliances and rivalries as they pick their own teams and each week, the losing team must vote off one of their own. In the end, only the last chef standing wins the life-changing grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs.

Starring: Alex Guarnaschelli, Gabriele Bertaccini

Premieres April 16th

E!

Celebrity Prank Wars

It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War. Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next – all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals. Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town! Celebrity participants include: Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

Premieres April 6th

A&E

Stone Cold Takes America

For over two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In “Stone Cold Takes on America,” Austin hits the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin can.

Premieres April 3rd

Showtime

Catching Lightning

Catching Lightning is a four-part investigative documentary series that examines how “Lightning” Lee Murray brawled his way from the mean streets of south London all the way to the UFC – and then nearly pulled off one of the largest bank robberies in British history. Part ripping heist yarn, part riveting sports drama, this is one wild ride.

Premieres April 9th

Waco: The Aftermath

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the tragic events at Mt. Carmel that began on February 28, 1993, Waco: The Aftermath focuses on the fallout of the Waco disaster: the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidian sect and the rise of homegrown terrorist, Timothy McVeigh. The five-episode limited series also provides a broader context for the escalation of the American militia movement, which foreshadows the infamous attacks of the Oklahoma City bombing and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Starring: Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, David Costabile, J Smith-Cameron, Giovanni Ribisi, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson, Abbey Lee, Shea Whigam, Annika Marks, Alex Breaux, Michael Cassidy, Gary Cole, Nicholas Kolev, Michael Luwoye, Kal Rocha, Mihcael Vincent Berry, Sasheer Zamata

Premieres April 16th

MGM+

Amityville: An Origin Story

Rooted in the dark cultural undercurrents of the 1970s, the series features firsthand accounts from witnesses, family members, and former investigators appearing on-camera for the first time. Exclusive archival footage, newly unearthed images, and stunning original photography are woven together into the most compelling and comprehensive telling of the Amityville story yet, taking viewers on a heart-pounding roller coaster ride through the mythology, factual record, and devastating human toll of this notorious meta-narrative.

Premieres April 23rd

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...