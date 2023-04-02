Futurama, Season Nine, Episode Nine, “Leela And The Genestalk”

Written by: Eric Horsted

Directed by: Lance Kramer

DN’s Ranking: Bad / NONESSENTIAL / Essential

I remember very strongly disliking this one and was pleasantly surprised that my opinion had changed since last watching. I remembered it as a very sloppy episode that seemed to move from idea to idea nonsensically, which I no longer consider true – the ending feels jarringly quick considering the stakes, but even then that’s kind of the joke. I haven’t done a complete 180 because it’s still not much of an episode; there are hints of interesting stuff with Fry’s character in how he continues to stand by her as she gets sicker; I’ve heard that men abandoning their sick wives is so common that nurses warn women about it when they get sick as standard procedure, and for whatever flaws Fry has a human being, I cannot possibly see him doing that, and this episode felt if it had leaned in harder on that it could have had more emotional impact.

Luckily, two things really work here. The first is that the theme is fascinating, finding a funny spin on genetic engineering by crossing it with fairy tales. I like squidification as a riff on what we already know about mutants, and Futurama finds some really creative riffs on the basic idea of turning Leela into a pile of tentacles. I love that she gets little purple freckles on her face, and the animation of her tentacles when she uses them as grapples or weapons is really sharp. The second thing is that the show is absolutely on fire when it comes to its one-liners; they are typical in finding the strangest way of wording familiar concepts and they manage it for just about everything.

Adam West and Burt Ward guest star as themselves, and I suppose the weird cruelty of their gag was one of the things I initially didn’t like (I remember the episode as being significantly grosser than it actually is). I had to do line-dancing as a kid and deeply appreciated the potshots they take at it in the opening.

