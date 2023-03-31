Job Rants Thread – 3/31/2023 – Back At It

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

How’s everyone doing, this week? Me, I’ve just been coming back to reality after after spending a wonderful weekend with some old friends at PAX East 2023. (albeit, one where I made a very conscious effort to spend considerably less than I normally do at such a Con) where I learned three very important things: 1) That one’s 40’s leave with far less-drive and energy to take everything in like we used to, and 2): Eating the same crap one did in our 20’s will make one far sicker than any Con’-flu, and 3): The people who were the most laissez-faire towards life when they were younger invariably become the biggest and sourest old cranks who have ever walked the earth once they get older.

All that having been said, however, I’m still looking forward to next year.

Perhaps even more amusingly, I might have found a good lead on a job from running into an old friend on show floor. I choose to take this as a good omen; I hope the universe feels the same.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: Getting older is inevitable; how it affects you is all up to you.

