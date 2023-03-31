Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 5 of 16)

Part 4 Results

Spoiler Sonic Mania Rogues Gallery (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 2) 6 7 Ray’s the Dead Power Surge Sonic Forces Ghost Town 3 7 Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting Disco Elysium Detective Arriving on the Scene [British Sea Power] 5 8 Persona 5 Royal Ideal and the Real -End Version Cadence of Hyrule Overworld (Combat) 6* 6 Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver Shion Persona 5 Strikers Axe to Grind [Atsushi Kitajoh /w Lyn vocals] 3 7 Crawl Toccata Pokémon Sword and Shield Motostoke 3 11 VirtuaVerse Gigawarez [MASTER BOOT RECORD] Bleed 2 I’ll Show You 5 8 Team Sonic Racing Lost Palace Sonic Mania Sunshine Cassette (Save Select) 10 2 Friday Night Funkin’ Philly Nice ZeroRanger The Sea Has Returned 9 3 Astral Chain Task Force Neuron [Satoshi Igarashi] Cadence of Hyrule Deku Village 7 6 No Straight Roads vs. EVE (EDM Version) Paper Mario: The Origami King The Dual-Bladed Duelist 8* 8 STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Barbed Fields [Motoi Sakuraba] Baba Is You Crystal Is Still 4 11 Spiritfarer Main Theme Octopath Traveler Daughter of the Dark God 5 8 Picross S4 Title Screen Sayonara Wild Hearts Inside 8 4 Fe Floden ICONOCLASTS Chile (Shard Wastelands) 8 6 Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition Light Through the Leaves of Love Picross S4 BGM 2 4 9 VirtuaVerse VirtuaVerse [MASTER BOOT RECORD] [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Monday, April 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...