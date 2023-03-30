Is the Weekly Music Thread the Only One?

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Which artists and/or songs do you have in your music library that you are pretty sure NO ONE ELSE HERE has in their music libraries?

To explain: this isn’t about trying to “out-music nerd” anyone. I just thought it might be interesting to think of some artists or songs that based on what you’ve seen posted here over the years by your fellow Musicados just might be something that’s not on anyone else’s radar. They might be local artists, obscure artists or forgotten artists. Maybe it’s a song you heard on the radio late one night, came across on a seven inch single released by a tiny indie label decades ago, or found on an independently-released cassette-only compilation of regional high school bands. Maybe it’s an artist or song from a genre or sub-genre you’ve done a particularly deep dive on. Maybe it’s your band, or your friend’s band. Maybe it’s even something that is/was popular, but based on what you’ve seen posted here are guessing is not something anyone else here has in their music collections.

The point is, there’s a good chance most of us have at least a few things kicking around that no one else here has heard (yet), and this might be a good chance to introduce those things we enjoy to some other like-minded individuals and perhaps discover a bit more new (to us) music as well!

I am pretty sure that many of you have heard at least one or more songs by The Only Ones, in case it wasn’t already obvious why I chose the band for this week’s header. And if you haven’t heard them yet, then this Peel Session is a great place to start!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

