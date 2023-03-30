Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MARCH 30TH, 2023:

Big Mäck: Gangsters And Gold (Netflix)

From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke (Netflix)

Prom Pact (Disney+)

RapCaviar Presents Series Premiere (Hulu)

Silent Road Series Premiere (Topic)

The Croods: Family Tree (Peacock)

The Dreamer: Becoming Karen Blixen (Viaplay)

Unstable Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, MARCH 31ST, 2023:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Netflix)

Copycat Killer (Netflix)

Die Hart 2: Die Harter (Roku Channel)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Second Season Premiere (Disney+)

Eva The Owlet Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Kill Boksoon (Netflix)

Monumental: Ellie Goulding At Kew Gardens (Freevee)

Murder Mystery 2 (Netflix)

Rye Lane (Hulu)

Tetris (Apple TV+)

The Great American Joke Off Series Premiere (The CW)

The Power Series Premiere (Amazon)

The Unheard (Shudder)

2023 Gershwin Prize (PBS)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season Premiere (The CW)

SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2023:

Love In The Maldives (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, APRIL 2ND, 2023:

2023 CMT Music Awards (CMT)

Mysteries Decoded Season Premiere (The CW)

Royal Crackers Series Premiere (Adult Swim)

War Sailor (Netflix)

MONDAY, APRIL 3RD, 2023:

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu) –

Race To Survive Alaska Series Premiere (USA)

TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH, 2023:

My Name Is Mo’Nique (Netflix)

The Crossover Series Premiere (Disney)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5TH, 2023:

Dave Season Three Premiere (FX)

Dr. Pimple Popper Season Premiere (TLC)

Hullraisers Series Premiere (IFC)

