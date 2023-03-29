Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 29, 2023)

Hey I’m Kappa your guest host for this week’s pop Japanese Pop Culture thread. Because guess what? I GOT A BOX OF TREATS!



So as some of you know, I am hosting a student from Japan. She’s been here about 6 months now. So sort of in that missing home phase. So when Grumproro mentioned we had another offer from Tokyo Treats for a box from their spring “Sakura Season” flavor, I asked to be the reviewer so we could share the snacks with her.

Check out all that stuff!

So we had a little snack party. My kids loved the Mini Caplico’s the best. They are kinda like tiny ice creams. They ate them in like two seconds. My favorite was the “Texas Corn” which… I didn’t know was a thing. But it was crazy good. Our student even had one or two things in there she hadn’t had before. One was a “cherry blossom” style of rice chip that we all liked a lot. They were pink and very light.



Otherwise, lots of light peach and chocolate flavors in the box. We talked a bunch about “hanami” and our student explained how nice the picnic season is in Japan. It was a really fun day just eating snacks and talking about our cultures.

THE REMAINS.

So again, thanks to Tokyo Treats for hooking us mods up with snacks. If you want to check them out they are at https://tokyotreat.com/ . We don’t get paid or commission or anything like that, it’s just something they ask us to review and they hook us up with free boxes, just FYI.



Anyway, back to your regularly scheduled Japanese pop culture thread. Who is your favorite yokai and why is it the kappa?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...