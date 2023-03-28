Director Profile: Andrei Tarkovsky

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Andrei Tarkovsky.

Highly recommended: Ivan’s Childhood, Andrei Rublev (top 100), Solaris, Mirror (top 100), Stalker (top 100), Nostalghia, The Sacrifice

Recommended: The Steamroller and the Violin

Worth a look: The Killers (short film, partially directed by Tarkovsky)

Next week’s director is… Robert Bresson!

